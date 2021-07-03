Melita FC announced a new partnership with technology company Hub 88 on Friday ahead of their return to the BOV Challenge League next season.

Speaking during a press conference at the club’s premises, Melita president Andrew Naudi explained that the partnership is “more than just a sponsorship”, adding that the club is set to work with Hub 88 on “enhancing the delivery of our coaching and technique to our players”.

“The newly elected committee has great plans and ambitions both on and off the field of play, and through this strategic partnership, we feel that our ambitions and targets can be achieved,” Naudi told the press conference.

