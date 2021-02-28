New figures released by the Malta Communications Authority show that Melita has continued to grow its broadband internet customer base, making it the first operator in Malta to sign up more than 100,000 subscribers.

The latest data, covering July to September 2020, also shows that Melita took more than 50 per cent of new market growth in the broadband segment during that period.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita is the only provider in Malta able to deliver 1,000 Mbps internet speeds nationwide.

“This superior fibre-powered network, coupled with the complete home coverage of StellarWiFi, continues to prove popular with customers, especially during the current circumstances when people have been spending more time at home. Looking ahead, Melita remains committed to invest and innovate in order to continue on this positive path.”

More information on Melita’s home internet services which start from €19.99 per month is available from https://www.melita.com/internet/fibre-powered-internet/.