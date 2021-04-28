BirdLife Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Heritage Parks Federation and the Saġġar project will be receiving significant support from the Melita Foundation, following a recent call for environmental NGOs to submit their projects for consideration. As a result, over €50,000 in funding has been approved.

Through the support of the foundation, BirdLife Malta will be able to run a conservation action within a site, previously used as a dumping ground, that has been recently restored by Wasteserv Malta. BirdLife’s project, in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment, will see the site once again become a breeding site for Scopoli’s shearwater.

Meanwhile, Friends of the Earth Malta will be creating a community urban garden which will serve as a positive example of a project that greens an urban space and helps people learn about pollinators, healthy food and crops, while being able to share their produce.

Saġġar project to sow and plant a million native trees and shrubs

The remaining two projects to be supported by the Melita Foundation will see the Heritage Parks Federation receive funds to continue its work at the Majjistral Park, where it is restoring both the natural and cultural environment. The federation is planning to open a visitors’ centre within the park and to run educational events on nature conservation on a more regular basis.

The Saġġar project aims to sow and plant a million trees and shrubs of native species, and rehabilitate ecological reserves, public and private lands.

Professor Tanya Sammut-Bonnici, chair of the Melita Foundation, said: “In just over 12 months since the foundation was created, we have been able to support a wide range of projects, particularly in the areas of technology education and cultural heritage. Having proactively asked for applications in the area of sustainability and the natural environment, we were greatly impressed by many of the submissions received and the board is happy to support these important projects. The Melita Foundation continues to welcome applications for support from organisations and individuals looking to develop digital skills and creativity among young people, and to conserve Malta’s heritage and environment.”

The Melita Foundation was established in February 2020, with an initial donation of €500,000 from Apax Partners, owners of Melita Limited, until May 2019. With the full support of EQT, the company’s current owners, all the foundation’s expenses are being funded entirely by Melita Limited. This means that 100 per cent of the funds available to the foundation are being used to support projects.

More information on the Melita Foundation and how to apply for funding is available at www.melitafoundation.org.