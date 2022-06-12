The Melita Foundation has committed €500,000 and invested €240,000 in community projects across Malta and Gozo since being established in 2020.

This was announced during a recent visit by the board of the foundation to view the Great Siege paintings in the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta. The restoration of these paintings, by 16th-century Italian artist Matteo Pérez D’Aleccio, was partly funded by the Melita Foundation.

Tanya Sammut Bonnici, the foundation’s chair, said: “In two short years, our foundation has received a flow of applications from local and national organisations for funding. These have come from across all our key areas of focus, namely digital skills, creativity, environment and heritage. It has been motivating to see how many people in Malta and Gozo are passionately committed to their community and to a better future, and a privilege to be able to provide significant support.”

The Melita Foundation was established in February 2020 with an initial donation of €500,000 from Apax Partners, Melita’s shareholders until May 2019. It continues to be supported by EQT, Melita’s current owners. All the foundation’s administration costs are covered by Melita.

Details of all projects which have been granted funding by the Melita Foundation can be found at www.melitafoundation.org/who-we-help/.