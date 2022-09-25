The Melita Foundation has sponsored the refurbishment and development of Inspire’s new classrooms which are designed to develop creativity and support children under the age of 12.

The new rooms include a music media room, quiet rooms, a one-to-one classroom, a classroom simulation model, therapy rooms and a chill-out area. Two major programmes will be benefitting directly from the embellishment.

These programmes are the School Outreach Programme (SOP) and the Learning in Context (LinC) Day Programme, both of which support children with disabilities.

The LinC programme provides therapeutic intervention in addition to the children’s adapted curriculum, while the SOP programme works on the principle of cooperation between Inspire professionals and Learning Support Educators (LSEs) to meet a child’s specific needs.

At a recent visit to Inspire, Professor Tanya Sammut Bonnici, Chair of The Melita Foundation, said: “One of the pillars of The Melita Foundation is to help develop creativity.

This project, in line with Inspire’s belief that everyone has the right to equality and inclusion, helps children with disabilities explore their creativity within a safe, nurturing environment.”

Antonello Gauci, CEO at Inspire said: “Through the support of the Melita Foundation, the creation of these new spaces not only provides much-needed areas for learning, but also allows us to look at updating the learning methods within a specially designed environment that will be more conducive to the needs of the children attending.”

The Melita Foundation was established in February 2020 with an initial donation of €500,000 from Apax Partners, Melita’s shareholders until May 2019.

The Melita Foundation continues to be supported by EQT, Melita’s current owners. All The Melita Foundation administration costs are covered by Melita.

Details of all projects which have been granted funding by The Melita Foundation can be found at https://www.melitafoundation.org/who-we-help/.