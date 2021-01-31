The Melita Foundation is inviting applications for funding from non-profit organisations, NGOs, charities and individuals who are active in the areas of sustainability and the protection of the natural environment. The foundation, established in February 2019 with an initial investment of €500,000, has issued this invitation as it prepares to allocate a second round of funding.

The primary vision of the Melita Foundation is to support digital skills and creativity while, at the same time, preserving Malta’s heritage and environment.

The first beneficiaries of the foundation, announced last October, include digital skills and creativity initiatives undertaken by Inspire Foundation, eSkills Malta Foundation and St Margaret College, as well as various heritage projects, such as the restoration of a historic painting of the Great Siege, an international Anne Frank exhibition, Fondazzjoni Sebħ and Teatru Salesjan.

In total, the projects received funding in excess of €100,000.

Tanya Sammut-Bonnici, chair of the Melita Foundation, said: “As the Melita Foundation heads towards the end of its first year of operation, we are looking to further expand our support to the community by turning our focus to the areas of sustainability and the natural environment.

“The foundation’s board will positively consider initiatives which help protect the natural environment and encourage initiatives towards sustainable resources, including alternative energy and water management.

“The foundation welcomes applications from organisations and individuals who are using technology to achieve their sustainability or environmental goals.”

More information on the Melita Foundation, including details on how to apply for funding, is available at www.melitafoundation.org.