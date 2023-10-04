Nineteen voluntary organisations have been selected to benefit from funding from The Melita Foundation, enabling these NGOs to breathe life into their projects.

The foundation had invited applications earlier in the year.

Melita Foundation chair Tanya Sammut-Bonnic said: “Our aim is not only to provide monetary assistance but to grant access to opportunities for skills development in line with our pillars. We are particularly happy this year to be supporting a wide variety of smaller projects which may not always be in the limelight and might face greater struggles to secure funding.”

Among those benefitting from this round of applications were projects linked to diversity, integration and children’s developmental programmes, as well as assistive technology to help people with disabilities.

Since its inception in 2020, the foundation has granted more than €500,000 in support for local projects in the voluntary sector.

More information, and the application form for funding is available on The Melita Foundation website.