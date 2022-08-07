Pictured above are: Melita Foundation chair Tanya Sammut Bonnici (centre), flanked by Drama Malta director Alan Montanaro and David Hirst, principal at Helen O’Grady Drama Academy, with head of school Jonathan Portanier Mifsud, assistant head Robert Cilia and teachers from the Maria Regina College Naxxar Induction Centre together with the Melita Foundation board members.

The Melita Foundation has sponsored a developmental programme run by the international Helen O’Grady Drama Academy, which falls under the Malta Drama umbrella. Children at risk of social exclusion were able to develop their English language skills, build self-confidence and explore their creative talent.

The project, run in collaboration with the Ministry for Education, Church-run homes for children and other NGOs, was attended by 60 children from over 26 countries. The children were all attending the Naxxar Induction Centre within the Maria Regina College.

Jonathan Portanier Mifsud, head of school at the Naxxar Induction Hub, said: “The main aim of our centre is to provide a holistic learning experience to children who do not understand English or Maltese and give them the skills to be able to integrate into mainstream schools as quickly as possible. Projects like this one, run by the Helen O’Grady Academy with support from the Melita Foundation, help these children go on to achieve their full potential after their year with us.

Tanya Sammut Bonnici, the foundation’s chair, said: “Self-confidence plays such a crucial role in helping all of us to fulfil our potential. This programme has helped dozens of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community to acquire skills that will really help them integrate and progress. In supporting this programme, the Melita Foundation remains focused on funding projects that offer people of all ages the opportunity to improve their skills.”

David Hirst, principal at Helen O’Grady Drama Academy, added: “Through this programme and others by Malta Drama, we aim to give children the opportunity to build their confidence and make them better able to deal with the challenges life throws at us all.”

Alan Montanaro, director of Drama Malta, thanked the foundation, the ministry and all NGOs who collaborated on this programme through which “we have been able to pass vital life skills on to those children who need them most”.