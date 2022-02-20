The Melita Foundation is offering three scholarships for the upcoming Protection of the Marine Environment and Ocean Governance Course, offered by the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO). These three scholarships are in line with one of the foundation’s main pillars: protecting and preserving our natural environment.

The course, which will be held from March to May 2022, looks to promote a harmonised and integrated approach to ocean and sea governance, an issue of particular concern to Malta which sits on one of the world’s major shipping routes.

Tanya Sammut Bonnici, chair of the Melita Foundation, said: “Oceans and seas are an invaluable resource for humanity and our planet.

“This is something that has long been recognised by the UN which through the IMO and the Malta-based International Maritime Law Institute focuses on creating a framework for enhanced safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. Safeguarding the environment is one of the Melita Foundation’s main objectives and achieving this is impossible without having trained experts in relevant subjects such as ocean governance.”

Course participants will learn about the requirements of international and regional instruments and relevant compliance matters of different countries depending on whether they are coastal, flag or port countries.

After finishing the course, participants will be able to advocate for the implementation of adequate rules relating to marine environment protection and governance.

The course is open to those who are involved in the drafting and implementation of maritime policies and legislation, as well as to professionals whose working activities are related to the oceans and seas and their resources. IMLI, University of Malta Faculty of Laws, and Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) graduate applications are handled with priority. In keeping with its statute, 50 per cent of the places in this programme will be reserved for deserving female candidates.

Applications may be submitted to the academiccoordinator@imli.org e-mail address until February 21.