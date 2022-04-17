The Melita Foundation is supporting a specific programme designed by the Helen O’Grady Drama Academy to help children in care or at risk of social exclusion to promote self-confidence, encourage clear speech and nurture creative talent.

The academy is working with the Education Ministry, Church homes, Appoġġ and other NGOs to identify those children who would benefit most from this programme.

Tanya Sammut-Bonnici, the foundation’s chair, said: “The unique drama-based developmental programme will help these children develop key life skills focused on communication, critical thinking and creativity.

“The foundation places a great deal of emphasis on promoting 21st century skills, particularly for those who may have had a difficult start in life, and we are therefore committed to making this programme a success.”

