The Melita Foundation, established in February 2020, has in its first year of operation allocated more than €150,000 in assistance to various charities and organisations.

The foundation’s beneficiaries are committed to fostering digital skills and creativity among young people and to the conservation of Malta’s heritage and environment.

Organisations that have benefitted from the foundation’s support include the Inspire Foundation, eSkills Malta Foundation, St Margaret College, the project to restore the Great Siege Cycle, an international Anne Frank exhibition, Fondazzjoni Sebħ and Teatru Salesjan. The foundation is currently inviting groups and individuals who are active in the areas of sustainability and the protection of the natural environment to submit their projects for future support.

Prof. Tanya Sammut-Bonnici, chair of The Melita Foundation, said: “During the first year of its existence, The Melita Foundation has accomplished a great deal through the dedication of the board members and the infrastructural support offered by Melita Limited.

“Funding was provided to several organisations and individuals who are doing great work to help Malta safeguard its environment and its heritage and equipping the younger generations with the right tools to progress further in life. Of course, we are still at the beginning of this journey and we look forward to making bigger, more lasting contributions to our community in the years ahead.”

The creation of the Melita Foundation was made possible by an initial donation of €500,000 from Apax Partners, Melita’s shareholders until May 2019. With the full support of the company’s current owners, EQT, all the foundation’s expenses are funded entirely by Melita Limited. This means that 100 per cent of the funds available to the foundation can be used to support various projects.

Harald Roesch, chief executive officer at Melita, said: “The Melita Foundation operates completely independently, and I thank Prof. Sammut-Bonnici for her great leadership over these past 12 months.

“The foundation was set up with clear aims to promote digital skills and the protection of our cultural heritage and environment.

“These, we believe, are the cornerstones for Malta’s future success and it is great to see the foundation making such an immediate impact. Melita Limited is committed to providing the foundation with the support it needs to have an even greater impact in the years ahead.”

More information on The Melita Foundation is available at https://www.melitafoundation.org/.