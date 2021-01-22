Over the festive season Melita Ltd made donations totalling €27,500 to various charitable organisations. These donations went to The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, Puttinu Cares, Dar Bjorn and Dar tal-Providenza.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “At the end of a tough year, Melita remained committed to helping the community as much as possible. In addition to these donations, we continue to wholeheartedly support the work of The Melita Foundation, which continually welcomes applications for support from NGOs operating across a broad spectrum of areas, including science education, heritage and the environment. Looking out for each other has helped us overcome the challenges of 2020 and this will remain key to a better 2021.”

The Melita Foundation was launched in February 2019 with initial funding of €500,000 from Apax Partners, Melita’s shareholders until May 2019. All of the foundation’s expenses are funded entirely by Melita Ltd, meaning that 100 per cent of the funds available to the foundation will be used to support projects.

More than €100,000 have already been allocated to various organisations and projects, including Inspire Foundation, the eSkills Malta Foundation, the University of Malta’s Research, Innovation & Development Trust (RIDT), St Margaret College, the Tayar Foundation – Jewish Heritage in Malta, Fondazzjoni Sebħ and Teatru Salesjan.

More information on The Melita Foundation is available at www.melitafoundation.org.