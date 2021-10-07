University of Malta students have the opportunity to win an Apple Watch series 6 or a 5G smartphone during Freshers Week, which is currently under way on campus.

Students who visit the Djuno by Melita stand can participate in a game that gives them the chance to win either the smartwatch or smartphone.

Those who visit will receive freebies and have the opportunity to take selfies with a selfie ring, with a competition for the most-liked selfie. Those who subscribe to the youth-focused Djuno package will also receive an extra goodie bag.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “Djuno was created specifically to cater for the needs of younger subscribers with a clear focus on mobile data. Students looking for a simple mobile package that suits their lifestyle are welcome to come chat with us on campus and at the same time try their luck in a game, competition or prize draw. Winning any of the prizes would certainly be a great way to start the new academic year.”

Djuno is available to people under 29 years of age. All subscribers receive 400 call minutes, endless SMS and endless Melita WiFi. Those on the €8 per month plan also get 5GB of mobile internet data, while those on the €12 per month plan get 20GB of mobile data.