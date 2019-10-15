Melita Limited has further strengthened its position as Malta’s leading provider of TV services, with subscriber numbers now surpassing 100,000, equivalent to around 60 per cent market share. This milestone follows statistics published by the Malta Communications Authority which showed Melita as the fastest growing mobile operator in Malta.

Simon Poljask, TV and fixed services manager at Melita Limited, said: “Melita continues to grow its business across multiple segments as our significant investments in our people, technology, and content continue to bear fruit. As TV customer viewing behaviour and expectations change and despite competition, including from illegal IPTV services, Melita continues to offer excellent picture quality, with a mixture of content and flexibility which is clearly appreciated by viewers.”

Melita customers have a choice of TV offerings, including Europe’s best premium sports package, delivered through eight HD channels on TSN, and high quality entertainment content through the highest number of channels. These also include some exclusive channels such as Top Crime, BBC Earth HD and Family Movies HD. Recognising the importance of the local production industry, Melita has also invested in the screening rights for Maltese series such as Simpatiċi, Strada Stretta, Division 7, Aenigma and Rajt ma Rajtx. L-Avukat Gawdenz Bilocca will be added to this line-up soon, further growing the content which is exclusive to Melita available on demand with NexTV.

All Melita TV customers now have High Definition (HD) set-top boxes; over half of Melita’s customers have access to Melita’s flagship TV through the latest generation, interactive NexTV decoder. NexTV has seven-day catch-up and allows viewers to record and rewind their favourite programmes. It is also possible to watch up to four different programmes from four different devices at any one time, both inside and outside the home. Melita TV, is available as part of Melita’s Flexi Bundle offering which starts from €32.99 a month including fibre powered internet, telephone and Melita WiFi. Flexi bundles including mobile are also available, giving customers additional benefits.