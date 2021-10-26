Melita Ltd has updated its Flexi Bundle product, increasing both download and upload speeds of its fibre-powered internet, to a maximum of 1,200 download and 100 Mbps upload.

This new 1,200 Mbps service will initially be available in areas covering 50 per cent of households, before being rolled out across Malta and Gozo.

Melita’s nationwide Flexi Bundle speeds will now range from 300 Mbps for downloads, 30 Mbps for uploads, while Melita’s 1,000 Mbps fibre-powered internet service now comes with 60 Mbps upload speed.

Mireille Muscat, head of Marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “We are always looking at ways to improve our services for our customers. As the importance of the internet for both work and play increases rapidly, and demand for bandwidth grows, our continued investment in our nationwide fibre-powered network will continue to offer some of the fastest, and best-value internet speeds available in Europe.”

These speed increases are the latest in a series of upgrades to Flexi Bundle since it was launched in 2017, with the maximum available speed going from 250 Mbps to 1,200 Mbps in less than five years.

For more information about prices and offers, visit www.melita.com/bundles/flexi/.