Melita Ltd is taking a series of actions to support key workers and vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

All key workers who are Melita customers are being given additional data. Those having to move into new accommodation are also being offered endless data plans.

Melita is also contributing €10,000 to be used for the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

Key workers include nurses, doctors, police and members of the armed forces as well as all other staff at Mater Dei. Also included are the employees at homes for the elderly who are having to spend extended periods of time away from home to take care of the elderly.

These workers are all being given 5GB of mobile data per week for free, while those who have to move into new accommodation are being provided with endless data plans.

It’s only right that we put in that extra effort to support key workers

Additionally, Melita is also supporting the wider community, particularly the growing number of vulnerable families who have been most negatively affected by the economic impact of the outbreak.

In recent weeks, the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation has seen demand for support increase significantly with the provision of fresh fruit and vegetables to these families facing challenging situations. For this reason, the company will provide €10,000 to be used for the purchase of much needed products.

Harald Roesch, chief executive officer at Melita Ltd, said: “Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Melita has been working hard to ensure that we support all our staff and customers in the best way we can. It’s only right, however, that we put in that extra effort to support key workers who are on the frontline in fighting this virus while also having to spend extended periods of time away from their loved ones.

“Similarly, we cannot forget the growing number of vulnerable families who have been most negatively affected by the economic impact of the current crisis. As this situation develops, Melita will continue to fully support the community and to keep the country connected.”