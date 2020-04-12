Melita Limited is taking a series of actions to support key workers and vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

All key workers who are Melita customers are being given additional data, while student doctors having to move into temporary accommodation with no internet are being offered endless data plans.

At the same time, Melita is also providing €10,000 to be used for the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Key workers, including nurses, doctors, police and members of the armed forces, as well as all other staff at Mater Dei, together with employees at homes for the elderly who are having to spend extended periods of time away from home, living with those they care for, are being given 5GB of mobile data per week, for free.

For final year medical students who are having to leave home and move into temporary accommodation in order to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus, Melita will provide endless data plans.

Additionally, Melita is also supporting the wider community, particularly the growing number of vulnerable families who have been most negatively affected by the economic impact of the outbreak. In recent weeks, the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation has seen demand for support increase significantly with the provision of fresh fruit and vegetables to these families becoming a particular challenge. For this reason, the company will provide €10,000 to be used to purchase of much needed products.

Harald Roesch, Melita Limited CEO, said: “Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Melita has been working hard to ensure that we support all our staff and customers in the best way we can. It’s only right, however, that we put in that extra effort to support key workers who are on the frontline in fighting this virus while also having to spend extended periods of time away from their loved ones. Similarly, we cannot forget the growing number of vulnerable families who have been most negatively affected by the economic impact of the current crisis. As this situation develops, Melita will continue to fully support the community and to keep the country connected.”