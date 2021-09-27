€8,500 have been donated to 11 animal sanctuaries and NGOs by Melita Ltd for pet and veterinary supplies.

Through posts on International Cat Day and International Dog Day in August, Melita said it aimed to raise awareness of the work done by volunteers at Malta’s cat and dog sanctuaries and NGOs. The company pledged to donate €1 for every like and share of the campaign visuals. As a result, it donated €7,000 with an additional €1,500 being donated by Borg Cardona Pet Supplies.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “Animal welfare is something that is very close to many of our employees’ hearts and as a company we are keenly aware of the financial pressure many animal sanctuaries and NGOs have been under throughout the pandemic. We’re glad that this initiative proved to be so successful and that, as a result, thanks to all the people who got involved and, of course, Borg Cardona Pet Supplies, we will be helping organisations across the country.”

The sanctuaries and NGOs benefitting from this initiative are: CSAF, Claws, Tomasina Cat Sanctuary, AAA, Noah’s Ark, Island Sanctuary, Gozo SPCA, Malta SPCA, Animal Guardians, Animal Protectors Malta and Real Animal Rights.