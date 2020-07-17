Melita Ltd has announced it is investing in Maltese technology company HandsOn Systems. The investment will enable HandsOn to extend its product portfolio and to pursue international expansion.

HandsOn Systems specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and provides three key products: fleet management, asset tracking through RFID and an innovative Usage-Based Insurance solution.

The company offers its services primarily in Malta but already has customers in Italy, Africa and Middle East. Through its melita.io brand, Melita acts as an IoT connectivity platform to local as well as European technology companies

Geoffrey Farrugia, CEO at HandsOn Systems, said: “This investment will assist our growth plans, particularly internationally where there are clear synergies between our solutions and Melita’s connectivity. The unique customer portal which melita.io provides for their IoT customers is easy to use and very effective, enabling us to manage multiple clients’ projects both locally and internationally.”

Melita provides its international IoT services through melita.io, which provides clients with a dedicated portal giving a high degree of control, safety and transparency to users. Features include SIM visibility, naming, management and cost control, as well as automatic triggers and notifications of data usage and SIM status. APIs can be embedded into the platform providing data from thousands of sensors directly into a business’ own application or CRM system.

Harald Roesch, Melita CEO, said: “We believe that IoT will be a key enabler of Malta’s future growth, which is why we have invested significantly in IoT infrastructure in Malta, deploying a nationwide NB-IoT network combined with a dedicated IoT connectivity platform. Melita’s focus is on its connectivity expertise which we use to enable companies like HandsOn to provide end-to-end solutions to end customers. We view this investment in HandsOn Systems as another way in which we can support the development of Malta and its technology talent.”

More information on IoT connectivity services from Melita is available at www.melita.io. For more information about HandsOn Systems solutions, visit www.handsonsystems.com.