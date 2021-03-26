Melita Limited has started releasing a series of informational videos on 5G. The videos, which explain the background and benefits of this latest evolution in mobile telecommunications, are being published on the Help Centre of the Melita website and on the company’s YouTube channel.

In addition to learning more about 5G through these videos, the public can continue to monitor the results of the 5G trial which Melita began on its Ericsson network last September.

These results which are available at www.melita.com/5Gtrial show that the network meets all EU and internationally recognised standards. Transmitting 5G signals on this network has, in fact, resulted in a negligible increase in energy, remaining below one per cent of the guidelines established by the WHO recognised ICNRIP.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Limited, said: “The results of the 5G trial show that our Ericsson network is performing as expected and that the energy levels being generated are at a small fraction of the scientific guideline global levels. That said, as with any new technology, we understand that people want clear information. These videos are intended to help answer any questions people may have and to highlight the great potential of this new generation of mobile technology. 5G has been already rolled out in more than 60 countries and 5G-enabled devices are becoming more widely available. It’s, therefore, important for us in Malta to be getting ready for this new era.”

Among the benefits of 5G which the videos will cover is the increased capacity, very high speeds and much lower latency, meaning the time taken for data to move from one device to another and back again over the mobile network. Speeds will reach up to 1,000 megabits per second and latency reduced to 10 milliseconds, which is faster than the human eye can perceive. A further benefit is that the number of devices able to connect to one antenna will increase dramatically.

All this should result in a seamless mobile internet experience for customers. In addition, various new uses will be enabled, especially for machine-to-machine communication, the Internet of Things and remote collaboration. A practical example of this would be the remote coordination of complex manufacturing processes.