Melita Ltd has launched Djuno, a new brand designed to meet the needs of younger customers. Available to people under 29, Djuno will provide large volumes of data at affordable prices on a prepaid basis.

The packages available from Djuno are Big Gig M and Big Gig L. Big Gig M gives customers 100 local minutes, 100 SMS, 5GB of data and endless access to Melita WiFi for just €8. At €12, Big Gig L gives the same benefits, plus four times the amount of data 20GB of data, with all benefits lasting 30 days.

Djuno is available from all Melita outlets. Customers aged under 18 need to accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For customers who are interested in even more data, there is an option to purchase a ‘Data Boost’ for €2, giving endless mobile data until midnight on the day purchased.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “Through Djuno, Melita is creating a specific brand to meet the needs of younger customers. This, of course, means focusing on data and doing so in a way that’s very flexible. There’s no need for any contracts, and through Data Boost we have created an innovative way for young people to ensure they always have mobile data, especially at those important moments that need to be shared with friends.

“The launch of Djuno coincides with a number of other new developments at Melita, all designed to further improve the experience for all our customers.”