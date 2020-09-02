Melita has launched m.iot, a new venture which will operate in Germany and be focused on the Internet of Things (IoT). Headed by Tobias Stiepak and Herbert Leifker who together have more than 50 years of senior management experience in communications and data, m.iot will provide IoT connectivity and solutions mainly for the German market. The establishment of m.iot marks Melita’s second significant international expansion in as many years, following the 2019 launch of Melita Italia, which provides gigabit internet services across Italy.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita, said: “The launch of m.iot is another exciting step in our journey of transforming a great Maltese company into an innovative leader in specific segments in European markets. m.iot will, in fact, be the very first German provider to offer an open IoT network. The Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets are growing rapidly and following the launch of melita.io last October, we have seen interest in our IoT connectivity services increase not only here but also abroad. Based on this, we have taken the decision to create a new entity in Germany.”

In delivering its services in Germany, m.iot will be using both SIM-based IoT as well as LoRaWAN network architecture. LoRaWAN is a low-power, wide-area networking protocol designed to connect battery-operated devices to the internet and targets key IoT requirements including bi-directional communication and end-to-end security.

More information on Melita’s IoT services is available at www.melita.io.