Melita Limited has launched a new website dedicated to the business community. In addition to an improved layout, the new www.melitabusiness.com site features several new services which Melita has launched for the business community following recent significant investments in infrastructure, resources as well as acquisitions.

An important aspect of the new site is that the content has been adapted around specific industries and types of businesses. This enables users to easily identify how best to leverage communications and entertainment solutions that fit their own business reality. The new services include, among others, network infrastructure build, office and guest Wi-Fi, as well as multi-room TV services and cloud PBX.

Malcolm Briffa, director of business services at Melita, said: “The new Melita business website is being launched at a time when we’re facing a new reality with different challenges to those from just a few weeks ago. Business connectivity and continuity are more important than ever.

"At Melita we are fully focused on understanding and providing the best solutions to meet the needs of businesses, even in the current difficult circumstances. We have taken various measures to assist our business clients, especially to ensure their business continuity. This has included network upgrades, contingency plans, emergency upgrades for client core applications as well as deployment of remote-working facilities such as our cloud PBX.”

The cloud PBX product is, in fact, proving to be extremely useful in these trying times. In simple terms business clients do away with having PBX equipment in their office and a centralised setup is managed by Melita in its data centres. Clients and their staff can then use the PBX service seamlessly from anywhere with an internet connection, enabling remote working without any disruption to clients.

The latter service also benefits from the support mechanisms introduced by the government for businesses investing in teleworking during the COVID-19 outbreak. Interested businesses are being encouraged to visit the site, browse and opt for their preferred method of contact with Melita. This can be via chat, telephone, call back or through the help centre.