Melita TV customers with an Android TV or Android box can now download and make use of Melita’s NexTV Android TV app instead of using the traditional set top box.

Offering the same functionality as the standard Melita equipment including functions such as record and catch up, the NexTV Android TV app also gives customers access to a number of free movies and popular local series such as Hbieb u Ghedewwa, Division 7 and Game Over.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said, “The NexTV Android TV App improves the experience for Melita’s TV customers, making it even easier to access their favourite content from their Android TV. This latest development is yet another outcome from Melita’s ongoing significant investments across its connectivity, data and entertainment product portfolio, designed to ensure all our customers have the best possible service.”

The NexTV Android TV app is being offered as part of Melita’s flexi bundle. Customers interested in Maltese and Italian TV channels can subscribe to the Flexi bundle inclusive of the Android TV Starter app, at just €32.99 per month.

Customers who wish to enjoy an array of international channels may add the Android TV XL App to their Flexi Bundle at €42.99 per month. TSN Sports, which offers the best premium sports in HD, is also available for an additional €5 per month.

More information is available at https://www.melita.com/tv/tv-packages/.