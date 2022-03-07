Research carried out independently by Esprimi on customer satisfaction with Maltese telecommunications operators has shown that Melita’s customers are the happiest with the service they receive.

These results, from a survey of 800 people, are supported by the Customer Satisfaction Score of 9/10, which is generated by the third party provider, Nicereply, using an internationally recognised methodology. Feedback for this score is collected from Melita customers whenever they interact with the company either by contacting customer care, going to a retail outlet or receiving a visit from a technician or an installer.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “Independent research backs up our own data that shows Melita continues to achieve some of the highest customer satisfaction scores across Europe when it comes to telecoms operators. Of course, we will keep progressing but it is clear that the major investments we have made in delivering Malta’s only nationwide 1,000 Mbps internet and 5G mobile networks, as well as in our human resources and customer care, are continuing to result in a better experience for customers.”