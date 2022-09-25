Melita Ltd marked World Charity Day on September 5 with a series of donations to organisations, including Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, St Jeanne Antide Foundation, Puttinu Cares, ALS Malta, Hospice Malta, The Richmond Foundation and Inspire Malta.

The support included both financial as well as food donations worth thousands of euros.

Charlene Ciantar, communications manager at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita continues to support the work of countless NGOs that do so much to help those in our communities who are vulnerable. Through direct action such as these donations given to mark World Charity Day and through administrative support for The Melita Foundation, we continue to play our part in making sure that adequate help is available for all those who need it.”