Catching up with the local league schedule after a round of international fixtures always brings about physical and mental challenges and in the BOV Challenge League, clubs made up for the international break with three matches in the space of a week.

In the case of Melita FC, who currently stand in sixth place in the Maltese second tier, a 3-3 draw to Marsa FC, a 2-0 victory against Zurrieq FC, and a 4-0 defeat to Zabbar St Patrick saw them finish their week with an added four points to their tally.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after the three matches, Melita coach Clive Mizzi believes it was a challenge for every team to stay consistent.

“It was challenging for every team to play the matches in such a short period,” Mizzi said.

“I believe that for our level and the minors level which come part and parcel, it doesn’t really make sense but it’s no excuse to be inconsistent. But it’s also true that physically and psychologically it affects the games and it depends on the result you achieve in the first game, so you have to be well prepared.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...