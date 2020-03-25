Melita Limited has opened its Melita More TV channel to all customers for free until further notice. This brings to 10 the total number of channels that have been made available to customers for free since the Coronavirus outbreak began.

Melita More offers the best international and Maltese drama, comedy and action TV and, additionally, from March 30, viewers of the channel will also be able to exclusively watch the final series of the popular, long-running television soap opera Ħbieb u Għedewwa.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said: “Melita is committed to helping customers get through what is a difficult time for everyone. While ensuring that our network keeps everyone connected, we are also opening up an opportunity for those customers who normally do not watch international TV to have a broader range of entertainment options available for the whole family.

"At the same time, Melita continues to support Maltese talent by investing in producing new, original content such as the hugely popular Ħbieb u Għedewwa, to which we have provided a platform to produce and broadcast the final series.”

The sixth and final series of Ħbieb u Għedewwa will be broadcast exclusively on Melita More, Monday to Friday at 3.45pm. The popular programme has kept viewers enthralled with its tales of the ups and downs of daily life with all its success, pain, joy, friendship, suspicion and gossip.

Evelyn Saliba La Rosa from Rewind Productions, the producers of Ħbieb u Għedewwa, said: “Six years back Rewind Productions decided to venture into a yet untapped local niche; the delivery of a daily soap drama. This was initially intended to run for two years but the story gained so much momentum that we are now ready to air the 100 episodes of the sixth series. We are delighted that Melita has given us this opportunity to conclude the story in the way we always wanted to. Series six will, of course, be packed full of intrigue and surprises that will keep our viewers entertained right up to the final moment.”

In addition to Melita More, other channels are now available for free to all customers, including Disney Channel, Cartoonito, Nick Junior Global and Nickelodeon HD, HGTV, BBC Entertainment, TLC, IDX, Fox Life and Melita More.