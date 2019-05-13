Melita has won a Best Buy Award for offering the best value for internet broadband services in Malta. The award was based on an independent survey on a representative sample of the Maltese population carried out by Swiss organisation ICERTIAS.

ICERTIAS (International Certification Association), measures consumers' experience and satisfaction regarding the price-quality ratio of marketed products and services. The questions in the Best Buy Award research were open-ended and results therefore represent the personal experience and perception of consumers.

Mireille Muscat, Head of Marketing at Melita, said, “Melita has consistently led the way in delivering quality internet services in Malta, recently becoming the first and only operator to offer 1,000 Mbps speeds nationwide. Our commitment to delivering the best quality broadband internet service is also matched by our commitment to offering great value to customers, something which this Best Buy award clearly recognises. I’d like to pass my thanks to all our customers who took the time to give feedback on our internet service, leading to Melita receiving this award.”