Melita Ltd, in partnership with the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and the Foundation for Information Technology Accessibility (FITA) has launched new discounts to provide easier access to communication services for people with specific needs.

Among those who will benefit are individuals with a hearing impairment who tend to use video messaging on their mobile to communicate with friends and family. This means that they require a considerable amount of internet data.

For this reason, Melita launched a new special offer that is designed to give the hearing-impaired access to endless data and SMS packages on a postpaid basis or the option to subscribe to the recently-launched pre-paid Djuno pro­duct, at a discounted price.

This special discount is available to both existing and new Melita customers who have a hearing impairment and can be obtained by sending an e-mail with the customer’s ID card number to the CRPD on helpdesk@crpd.org.mt.

Once verified, the CRPD will send a letter to both the applicant and Melita to confirm eligibility for these special packages.

At the same time, Melita is also offering discounts across its range of mobile, internet and TV products to FITA members. These discounts are available to all those who present their FITA membership card when subscribing to Melita services.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita firmly believes that access to technology and communications services is vital for all sectors of society, even more so during these challenging times when isolation can be a real issue. We are, therefore, committed to the continued development of our collaboration with CRPD and FITA, two organisations which are committed to supporting the disabled and improving quality of life for all.”