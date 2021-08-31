Melita Ltd has opened a new outlet in the centre of Paola. As with all other Melita outlets, the new premises features the latest technology and processes required to deliver the best possible customer experience while ensuring the safety and well-being of all.

Kevin Borg, director of sales at Melita Ltd, said: “While many of our customer interactions now happen through digital channels or over the phone, a physical presence in the community is still very important for Melita and for our customers. In recent years we have continued to invest in our outlets to ensure we have the adequate technology and processes in place to serve customers well while ensuring that all our employees get the best training possible.

“The introduction of intelligent queuing systems and a self-installation process are just two examples of innovations that have improved customer service but also helped us safeguard everyone’s safety during the COVID pandemic.”

Melita’s new outlet in Paola, as is the case with all Melita outlets, also includes a self-service machine which allows customers who wish to settle their bills via a cash payment to do so quickly and directly through this machine without the need to queue for agent assistance. The outlet is also compliant with ISO 45001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001.

More information on Melita’s retail network is available at www.melita.com/shops.