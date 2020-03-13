In light of the current circumstances with schools being closed, Melita Limited is granting all its TV customers free access to the Disney Channel, Cartoonito, Nick Junior Global and Nickelodeon HD as a measure to alleviate the situation.

In a statement, Melita said the company would like to reassure all its customers that the network is reliable and will continue to keep everyone connected and informed.

Customer care will remain available and contact can be made 24/7 via online chat and Facebook messenger. Customers can also use MyMelita to check their internet connection, find answers to common questions, add or change services and pay their bills.

