Melita Ltd has opened a new store opposite Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the old Royal Opera House site, in Valletta.

The new store, which is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays, is designed to cater both for personal and business customers.

This latest opening is part of an ongoing upgrade of Melita’s retail network which has seen existing stores refurbished and new outlets opened across Malta and Gozo.

“A separate meeting area for business clients”

Kevin Borg, director of sales at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita continues to invest in its retail network, ensuring we have the latest techno­logy and processes required to deliver the best possible customer experience. We have installed a separate meeting area for our business clients in our new Valletta outlet, as we have done in Sliema and many of our other locations. In addition to ongoing staff training, the introduction of intelligent queuing systems and a self-installation process are just two examples of innovations that have improved our service for our personal customers.”

Melita’s new outlet in Valletta, as is the case with all Melita outlets, also includes a self-service machine, which allows customers who wish to settle their bills via a cash payment to do so quickly and directly through this machine without the need to queue for agent assistance.

The outlet is also compliant with ISO 45001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001.

More information on Melita’s retail network is available at www.melita.com/shops.