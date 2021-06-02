Melita Ltd is participating in the Free Internet for Students Voucher Scheme that has been launched by the Ministry for Education.

The scheme enables 16- and 17-year-olds who are stipend eligible and have continued their post-secon­dary education to benefit from €300 in vouchers to be redeemed against communications services packages which include internet.

Students who qualify for these vouchers can opt for one of three specially created packages.

These are the Student Pass mobile bundle, Plug ’n’ Learn Internet and 1,000 Mbps Fixed Internet.

The packages have all been designed to suit the needs of students, including endless data on the Student Pass mobile bundle and 400GB on the Plug ’n’ Learn Internet package.

As the only operator in Malta able to deliver 1,000 Mbps internet nationwide, the Fixed Internet package offers endless high-speed downloads and uploads wherever the student lives. Students who sign up to any of these student packages with Melita will also receive a free Bluetooth speaker, beach towel and beach ball.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita Ltd is providing students who are eligible for the Education Ministry’s free internet vouchers with a range of options to choose from. Whether they want to use their vouchers towards covering their mobile phone use, fixed internet at their home, or a combination of the two, there is a package for everyone.

“Thanks to Melita’s 5G mobile network and fibre-powered 1,000 Mbps nationwide internet services, students can rest assured that whichever package they choose, they will benefit from unrivalled connectivity.”

More information on Melita’s student offers, including the terms and conditions regarding eligibility and parent/guardian consent, is available at https://www.melita.com/terms/internet/student-offers/. Details on the Free Internet for Students Voucher Scheme is available at https://education.vouchers mimcol.com/.