This season’s BOV Challenge League has finally reached its business end after a battle between the 18 clubs towards securing a top-six Championship Pool spot.

Melita secured top-six football only last weekend with a goalless draw against Tarxien at the Luxol Ground and they could not have been happier to achieve their target.

“Everybody was aiming for the top six,” Melita coach Saviour Debono Grech told the Times of Malta.

“When you reach the top six, you can put your mind at ease that, at least, you’re safe in the Challenge League.

“We believed in what’ve done last year and the players delivered. We had very good matches, some not so much, but on the whole the results came our way and we’ve made it, so we can’t be anything but proud of the players.”

