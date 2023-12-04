Melita secured first place in the Green Transport Initiative category at the Malta Business Awards over the weekend, a testament to its commitment to sustainable practices.

This recognition, organised by the Malta Chamber of SMEs and Malta Enterprise, reaffirms Melita's dedication to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

Today, 40 per cent of Melita's fleet has already transitioned to electric vehicles, reducing the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by 41 tonnes after allowing for the energy needed for charging the vehicles. The goal is to convert 90 per cent of its fleet to electric by 2025.

The implementation of a parking management app is another eco-friendly initiative embraced by Melita. This initiative focuses on optimising space and curbing the carbon footprint for employees and visitors at its head offices in the Central Business District, one of Malta's busiest business areas.

Convenient access to designated parking spots for employees and visitors reduces the need to drive the extra distance to find a parking spot, reducing frustration and emissions.

Randolph Said, Chief Financial Officer at Melita Limited, said: ”Our commitment to cleaner air is embodied in the transition away from conventional fuel-driven cars. Placing first in the Green Transport Initiative category at the Malta Business Awards underscores our dedication to environmental responsibility.”

Melita has been carbon neutral since 2022, and this award underscores its approach to implementing smart and sustainable initiatives across all its operations.