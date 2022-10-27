Melita has signed a distribution agreement with SPI’s drama hub, Dizi.

Simon Poljsak, Senior Manager, Fixed Services at Melita, said: “We are fully committed to providing our TV customers with the best drama, entertainment, factual programming and sports on the market and Dizi – fast establishing itself as the home of great drama – lends further variety and value to Melita’s quality TV offering.”

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, said: “After the huge success of Dizi in Spain and Portugal, we are very excited that Maltese viewers will get to discover the wonderful world of Dizi and are confident these series, with gripping storylines and popular stars, will capture viewers’ hearts in Malta.”

Dizi is available on Melita’s L and XL packages at channel number 332.