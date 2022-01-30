Melita Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment to the community in 2022 and donated more than €20,000 to various charities and NGOs. These include the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Puttinu Cares, ALS, Hospice Malta, Richmond Foundation and Inspire Malta.

These donations were made besides the ongoing work carried out by the Melita Foundation to which €500,000 has been allocated to support educational, heritage and environmental projects.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “As one of Malta’s leading communications companies, our role is to make life better for everyone through better connectivity. But our responsibilities go well beyond that. One of Melita’s primary commitment is that of contributing towards the community we live in, for a sustainable future. Despite the challenging environment created by the ongoing pandemic, Melita will continue to be a very active citizen throughout 2022.”