Melita Limited has once again significantly outscored benchmark levels during the re-certification process to achieve FHRD HR Quality Mark certification in recognition of its outstanding human resources practices.

Melita will be presented with the award for the second time at this year’s ‘HR Transform – the Future of Work’ conference and expo organised by the Malta Foundation for Human Resource Development (FHRD) .

The HR Quality Mark is awarded for a period of three years to organisations based in Malta for the professionalism, competency and contribution of their HR function.

Jacqueline Abela, Head of Human Resources at Melita Limited, said: “Melita is delighted to have significantly exceeded the levels required to obtain FHRD certification. This is a testament to our high-quality HR practices and we will continue to work hard as a team to build on the positive and inclusive environment we have created for all our employees.”

The FHRD carried out a thorough evaluation process of Melita’s HR practices. Melita was assessed against six key HR functions: strategy, talent, engagement, career, efficiency and relations.