Melita Limited has been awarded three new ISO certifications: ISO 50001 Energy Management, ISO 14001 Environmental Management and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety.

The certifications highlight the telecommunication company’s continued commitment to the highest standards of sustainability and employee well-being across its business operations.

Randolph Said, chief financial officer at Melita, said: “This is a special achievement for Melita that will guide our efforts to continuously improve. Thanks to the commitment of all involved and a company-wide effort, we managed to gain three ISO certifications, which add to our existing ISO 27001 Information Security Management certificate for our data centre. We are now one of very few organisations in Malta to have a total of four ISO certifications.

“Our certifications in Energy and Environmental Management also point to the fact that Melita is well on course to achieve its target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2023. In this area, we have already taken various initiatives by introducing electric vehicles to our fleet, reducing plastic in packaging and recycling devices.”

For businesses and organisations which are seeking practical tools to manage their environmental responsibilities and take effective action globally, the Environmental Management ISO 14001 provides a framework for taking actions to reduce overall environmental impact with a continuous improvement approach.

The Energy Management certificate, ISO 50001, is awarded to businesses that are committed to addressing their energy impact by conserving resources via efficient energy management. This standard offers a practical way for the development of an energy management system (EnMS) to track and optimise an organisation’s energy use.

The ISO 45001 standard for Occupational Health and Safety is awarded to companies which make significant efforts to improve employee safety and reduce workplace risks, while establishing a better, safer working environment and conditions.