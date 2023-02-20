Melita has refunded €40,700 in administration fees that it had charged various charities over the past three years.

Under normal circumstances, for campaigns using Melita’s premium SMS service, the company charges a 10 per cent administration fee on charity and non-profit campaigns, and a 50 per cent fee for profit campaigns.

The decision to waive the 10 per cent charge saw 93 charitable campaigns carried out between 2020 and 2022 pumping in more money towards their cause.

In 2020, Melita returned €13,000, followed by €13,700 in 2021, and €14,000 last year.