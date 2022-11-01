Melita Limited has clinched two Malta Business Awards, after being shortlisted as a finalist in three categories.

The telecoms service provider secured first runner-up in Customer Service Excellence and Carbon Neutrality Commitment in the first Malta Business Awards event organised on Friday by the Malta Chamber of SMEs in collaboration with Malta Enterprise.

The Melita Foundation was also a finalist in the Best CSR Initiative category, for its contribution towards the Maltese society by supporting projects that help develop digital skills and creativity, as well as ones that protect and conserve our heritage and the environment.

Melita CEO Harald Roesch welcomed the recognition and said he was extremely proud of the progress the company had made in delivering customer service excellence over the past six years.

"This award mirrors the independent survey where customers rated Melita a Customer Satisfaction score of 9.1 out of 10. We will continue to deliver our promises and feel the pulse of our customers to further enhance our customers’ experience.”

Equally rewarding was the nod towards the work Melita was doing to build on its carbon neutral status by aiming to reduce emissions by a minimum of 42 per cent by 2030, in line with its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Focused on being a market leader in the field, Melita has also just set up a new section on its website dedicated solely to sustainability and its commitment to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions.

The awards recognise two of Melita’s four pillars to care for customers, society, employees and the planet in its drive to enrich our future, digitally.

For more information visit https://www.melita.com/sustainability/.