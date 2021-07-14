At least 176,000 people watched the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England live at home, Melita Ltd said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that, according to its estimates, TVM, which broadcast the match with Italian commentary, attracted an estimated peak live audience of 48,000 while TVM2, which broadcast the match with English commentary, attracted an estimated peak live audience of 129,000.

The total live audience for the final exceeded those for the semi-finals by some 20,000 viewers with Italy versus Spain attracting 154,000 viewers and England versus Denmark reaching a little over 156,000 viewers.

Product manager (television) Simon Poljsak said the company's model for calculating audience numbers is statistically validated to ensure its commercial partners have certainty on the number of people watching particular programmes, with sport being one of the biggest draws.