Melita Limited has launched cheaper roaming costs when travelling outside the EU. These new rates will apply in 68 countries, including Australia, Canada and the US.

Calling Malta from these countries will now cost 50c per minute, down from as much as €3.40 per minute.

Rates for SMS while roaming in the 68 countries included in the new pricing structure have been drastically cut to 5c per message, down from 35c per message.

The cheaper rates also include mobile data costs, which are now 10c per MB, down from €15.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said: “Those of us who have really missed travelling over the past two years are keen to set off on new adventures in 2022. Thanks to the changes in roaming rates, whether you’re heading to Argentina or to Zanzibar, staying in touch with loved ones is now much cheaper.

“The huge reduction in data costs will also help travellers and business people stay up to date with all the news, information and entertainment they need.”

More information on Melita’s new roaming prices is available at www.melita.com/mobile/roaming/.