Melita Limited has just rolled out packages tailored for students and young people that offer endless value and all the data ever needed to remain connected, stream music, browse the web and download files.

The Endless Value Youth Plan is also offering young people under 29 years of age the opportunity to secure unlimited calls and SMS to all local fixed and mobile numbers from Malta, the EU and the UK for €19.99.

Kevin Borg, chief commercial officer at Melita, said: “We all look out for a good deal and with the academic year just starting we wanted to offer young people a plan where they can get on with life without the worry of running out of mobile data.”

The Endless Value Youth Plan is available from any Melita outlet or by contacting Melita.

For those who live life online, regardless of age, Melita also has a plan with endless mobile data for €9.99 per month for six months, then €19.99.