Charles Grech, a pioneer in the retail of fine wines, spirits, beer, and tobacco, has teamed up with Melita Business to ensure it can deliver a speedier uninterrupted service to its customers.

Having selected Melita Business as its long-standing communications service provider, Charles Grech was able to optimise the customer experience across its retail outlets and distribution centers, ensuring efficiency and satisfaction, particularly during the holiday season.

Opened as a small tobacconist and bottle shop on Republic Street, Valletta in 1881, Charles Grech has remained synonymous with world famous brands for generations. Today boasting four strategically located outlets together with an extensive distribution network servicing customers across the local territory.

Charles Grech’s General Manager Michael Darmanin said: “Charles Grech is focused on expanding its business and Melita Business offered robust data solutions and attractive connectivity options. The nature of the retail and distribution business requires reliable data services for logistics and communication between the business units, and with Melita Business we have peace of mind.”

Malcolm Briffa, Melita Chief Officer Business and IoT, added: “Melita’s nationwide 5G mobile coverage and 1,000Mbps fibre-powered internet, coupled with efficient and streamlined business processes will ensure Charles Grech continues to thrive for many more generations to come.”

Robert Runza, Director of Business Development at Melita, added that the seamless mobile and fixed connectivity will contribute to the smooth day-to-day operations in Charles Grech's retail business. This includes coordinating deliveries, managing inventory, and facilitating sales.