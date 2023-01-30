Communications company Melita has enhanced the quality and capacity of its local and international internet infrastructure by deploying state-of-the art, 100G capable, Cisco-powered equipment and circuits in Malta and in its hubs in Pozzallo, Catania and Milan.

These improvements to the internet backbone capacity allow for continued growth and augmented connectivity, Melita said on Monday.

Melita CEO Harald Roesch said that with internet usage always on the increase, it was of utmost importance to plan ahead to ensure the internet infrastructure could handle the increase in traffic.

The enhancements were part of a €150 million Melita investment in its network and technology infrastructure, launched in recent years.

Malta ranked first in the latest EU report of the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) when considering the coverage of very high capacity networks, with Melita offering 1,000Mbps nationwide.

Together with increasing its overall capacity, Melita said it has diversified its peering strategy, thus improving resiliency and reducing impact when one of its suppliers is disrupted.

“As businesses grow and remote working is here to stay, we want to ensure we’re well prepared to accommodate a future increase in load,” Roesch said.