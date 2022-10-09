Melita Limited is supporting numerous animal sanctuaries across Malta and Gozo, providing nearly €10,000 to supply food and medicines, alongside funds for neutering cats and dogs.

The funds are also going towards supporting the rescue and rehabilitation of injured horses destined for slaughter. This initiative is being supported by Borg Cardona Co. Ltd which provided an additional donation of €1,500 towards food for the animal sanctuaries.

Charlene Ciantar, communications manager at Melita Limited, said: “Melita Limited has been a longstanding supporter of animal welfare with regular donations to many sanctuaries to cover the costs of food and medicines. This support is further enhanced through the hours of volunteering which Melita employees put in to help these sanctuaries. In addition to providing practical support that makes the lives of animals better, we hope that our actions encourage others to come forward, especially at this time when sanctuaries are seeing their resources stretched to the limit.”