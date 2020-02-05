Over the past three years, EY Malta’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award (EOY) has established itself as Malta’s most prestigious business awards.

In recognising Malta’s most successful entrepreneurs, EOY has gone a long way to enhancing our collective appreciation of the positive impact entrepreneurs have on our economy and on the broader community.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita

By also introducing the Rising Star Award, which this year will once again be supported by Melita, EY has also helped to shine a light on some truly innovative business ideas which have proved financially successful and are continuing to diversify and strengthen Malta’s economy.

Melita’s support for the EY Rising Star Award stems not only from the desire to acknowledge innovation and entrepreneurship but also because Melita is fully committed to its role as a key enabler for entrepreneurs and the broader Maltese business community. In a globalised, technology driven world, communications and data services are key to transforming great ideas into commercial success.

By being the first telecommunications operator in Malta to provide nationwide one gigabit internet, the first to build a 5G ready mobile network, and the only provider of a Tier III purpose-built data centre, Melita has created the infrastructure to enable entrepreneurs to build their business either nationally or internationally.

This national infrastructure is further enhanced by our fully redundant high capacity connectivity to the main European data hubs in Milan and Frankfurt.

Melita’s commitment to its investment in Malta is clear. It wants Malta to prosper and the company has invested tens of millions of euros to create the infrastructure the business community needs to succeed. Celebrating the success of entrepreneurs who use Malta’s infrastructure to bring their ideas to life is a rewarding experience for Melita and the company is keen to encourage others who have ideas and ambition to pursue their vision.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Rising Star Awards exist precisely to reward those who are making a difference to Malta’s development.

All established and up-and- coming entrepreneurs are urged to enter this year’s awards.

This not just because winning includes the opportunity of participating in EY’s annual World Entrepreneur of the Year Award which is held in Monaco, but also because the award judging process, to which many of Malta’s most successful business leaders contribute, is also an excellent learning and networking opportunity.

More information on EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award is available at www.eoymalta.com.

The deadline for entries is Saturday, February 15.