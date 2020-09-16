Melita Ltd recently presented a €5,000 donation to The Inspire Foundation.

The foundation, which supports people with disabilities and their families, has continued to provide services despite the difficult financial and operational constraints which emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, said: “The past few months have been very challenging for many charities and NGOs, including The Inspire Foundation. The restrictions imposed on physical contact have obviously affected their ability to deliver services while the economic conditions have also affected donations.

“Throughout this period Melita has worked hard to support the community and we will continue to do so, including through our newly established Melita Foundation.”

The donation from Melita was announced during a recent fundraising event organised by The Inspire Foundation and broadcast on TVM.

The funds raised will go towards providing educational, therapeutic and leisure ser­vices for people with disabilities and their families as well as towards the foundation’s ongoing advocacy for inclusion and equality for all those who have some form of disability.

Claire Galea, fundraising manager at The Inspire Foundation, said: “In these difficult times, it has been heartening to see companies like Melita support us and others in the community as we strive to keep our services going.

“Our clients and their families are also thankful that we have been able to continue supporting them despite the situation. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with Melita including through its new foundation which will undoubtedly be a great force for good in the months and years to come.”

More information on the Melita Foundation is available at http://melitafoundation.org/.